Clarisse Juliette’s family slam her Love Island co-stars for ‘not checking on her’ when she was upset

The 23-year-old was dumped by Tyler Cruickshank on Wednesday night's show

Clarisse Juliette’s family have slammed her Love Island co-stars for “not checking on her” when she was upset.

On Wednesday night’s show, Tyler Cruickshank ended things with the 23-year-old after admitting he still had feelings for Kaz Kamwi.

Sitting at the fire pit, Clarisse told Tyler: “I wish you didn’t bring me back here [from Casa Amor], I could have gone home. I could be home right now.”

“I can’t lie, I don’t even want to have this conversation. I knew this was going to happen,” she added, before taking her heels off and walking away.

As Clarisse headed to the bedroom alone, her Love Island co-stars watched on, while Tyler explained what happened to the boys.

Clarisse’s family are running her social media accounts while she’s in the villa, and took to her Instagram Stories to react to last night’s episode.

They reshared a tweet which read: “Something does not sit right with me about none of the girls checking on Clarisse or going after her when she’s walked off.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re Kaz’s friend, if you were a decent person you’d be checking on a girl who’s clearly alone & is probably going to be upset rn.”

Clarisse’s family wrote: “This one hit hard. Not sitting right at all. Not a single one of you? Goes to show how much the situation has allowed them to ostracise Clarisse and it is not okay.”

Clarisse and Tyler are both at risk of being dumped from the show tonight, after they were voted one of the least compatible couples.

Hugo & Amy and Sam & Mary are also at risk, with two girls and two boys being sent home tonight.

Who will their fellow Islanders choose to save? Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.