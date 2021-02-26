Clare man sharing his journey to ‘get fit’ becomes overnight sensation on Instagram

Clare man sharing his journey to ‘get fit’ becomes overnight sensation on...

Padraig Howley from Kilfenora in Co. Clare has become an overnight sensation on Instagram, after sharing his plans to “get fit”.

The 67-year-old has gained over 36k followers in less than a week, as people have become invested in his fitness journey.

In his first Instagram post, Padraig posted a photo of himself holding The Happy Pear’s vegan cookbook.

Padraig wrote: “My name is Padraig I’m 67 and I’m on a journey to get fit. I am attempting to go vegan for 21 days starting tomorrow, February 22nd.”

“I met Dave and Stephen Flynn from @thehappypear for a sunrise swim with @snamhaisasta and I never thought I’d ever say I would go vegan. But with advice from doctors and health professionals, I need to make a few changes. So here I am.”

“I hope you can follow this page and maybe I can help to motivate someone else. I am new to Instagram and am a very slow typer so my daughter is typing this for me now, I’ll get learning and ‘blogging’ soon,” he added.

The 67-year-old, who is also a talented singer, has since shared sweet videos documenting what he’s been eating so far on his new vegan diet.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this is definitely the content we all need right now!

You can follow Padraig’s fitness journey on Instagram here.

