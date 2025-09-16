Claire Sweeney pays tribute to ex-partner Ricky Hatton after his sudden death

Claire Sweeney has paid a touching tribute to her ex-boyfriend Ricky Hatton, days after his sudden passing.

Last week, the former champion boxer was found dead at the age of 46 at his home in Hyde in Greater Manchester.

Ricky’s ex-girlfriend, singer and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, has now spoken out for the first time about his passing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Sweeney (@claire.sweeney)

Claire – who started dating Ricky during their time on ITV’s Dancing on Ice last year – took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to her former boyfriend.

Set to Elvis Presley’s song If I Can Dream, the 54-year-old created a video montage of the pair’s time together, including date night photos and behind-the-scenes snaps from Dancing On Ice.

“I’ve needed a few days to process the devastating news about my dear friend Ricky,” Claire penned in her tribute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Sweeney (@claire.sweeney)

“My thoughts are with his family especially his children Campbell, Millie Fearne and Lyla, his granddaughter. To them, Speaky and to all his friends who loved him so deeply and for so many years I send you my deepest sympathy,” she shared.

“Ricky, you were the people’s champ. We adored and cherished you. Love you always,” Claire concluded.

Many of Claire’s fellow soap stars have since been expressing their own condolences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Sweeney (@claire.sweeney)

“So so sorry Claire. All my love,” replied Samia Longchambon.

“Devastating Claire. Love you xxx,” commented Michelle Hardwick.

“So sorry Claire x,” added Lucy Fallon.

Ricky and Claire had known each other for several years, but it wasn’t until their stint on Dancing On Ice that they began to date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Hatton MBE (@rickyhitmanhatton)

The couple officially debuted their romance in May of last year, when they attended the opening night of the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.

However, in December 2024, it was confirmed that their relationship had come to an end.

When asked about their split at a red carpet event in London, Claire stated to MailOnline: “I’m great – we’re still friends, we were friends, we dated and now we’re friends again. It’s all good.”

Ricky was a huge success throughout his career until his retirement in 2012, winning several world championships at light-welterweight, and one at welterweight.