Claire Byrne’s RTÉ Radio 1 replacement David McCullagh reveals his massive salary live on-air

David McCullagh | RTE
Claire Byrne’s RTÉ Radio 1 replacement David McCullagh revealed his massive salary live on-air this morning.

The Six One News presenter was announced as the new host of the station’s Today programme last week, after Claire confirmed her shock exit from RTÉ.

David will take up the role in November, and has confirmed what he will earn from the state broadcaster in a bid to be fully transparent.

Speaking to Oliver Callan on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, David confessed: “My salary will be €209,000 a year, plus pension, which will bring the total package to about €240,000, just under €240,000.

“I’m very happy, yes, thank you very much. So, for the first time, I presume I’ll be in the top 10, the list of top 10 [earners].”

Claire is set to move to Newstalk in early 2026, and David confirmed they exchanged texts on Friday when the news was announced.

Claire Byrne | RTE

The 57-year-old, who has been presenting the Six One News since August 2020, said his decision to join RTÉ Radio 1 was a no-brainer as the Today show is “probably one of the best gigs in Irish media.”

“It didn’t take much thinking to be honest. I had said I’d be interested; if there were opportunities, I’d be interested in having a conversation,” he said.

