Claire Byrne fuels Late Late Show speculation as she addresses Ryan Tubridy’s shock exit

Claire Byrne has fuelled speculation she’s set to replace Ryan Tubridy as the host of The Late Late Show, as she addressed his shock exit from the programme.

Earlier this month, the TV presenter announced his departure from the chat show, after 14 years at the helm.

Since Ryan confirmed his exit, Claire has been hotly tipped for the hosting role, amid calls for a female to take over.

The broadcaster has refused to confirm or deny whether she’s interested in the role, but spoke about his departure during a new interview with the RTÉ Guide.

Claire said: “I was as surprised as anyone to hear the news of Ryan’s decision but when I interviewed him on the radio I could tell he was very happy with his choice and that really is the most important thing.”

“He has given The Late Late Show his heart and soul for 14 years and left an incredible mark on Irish TV history.”

“I am delighted that he is going to get to do all the things he loves now, and I am as excited as anyone to see what it is.”

Claire shocked fans herself last year when she announced the end of her current affairs programme, Claire Byrne Live, after seven years on air.

Recalling that time, the TV presenter explained: “I was taking a bit of a break from television, but I never said I would never do TV again.”

“It is just that time slot was very demanding in terms of the rest of my schedule.”

Claire is now set to host a new RTÉ quiz show Ireland’s Smartest, and said: “This is very different in that you can record these shows in a block together, so it is not placing a demand on you every single week.”

Aside from her TV work, Claire’s main gig is hosting her mid-morning show on RTÉ Radio 1.

While the mum-of-three admitted radio is her “first love”, she insisted she wouldn’t say no to the right TV gig.

“I think over the years, if someone asked me what my first love is within my work, I would automatically say radio. Now I question that,” she confessed.

“I love radio and I have always loved it. I love the intimacy of radio but there is a buzz with television as well. It is different. I think a bit of both is a healthy mix.”

“I suppose I made the decision to take TV out of my life for a time. Radio is my day to day, my bread and butter job.

“I probably would find it very difficult if someone said to me, ‘No you can’t do the radio anymore’.

“So maybe that is my answer, it is my first love, but I can’t say that TV is the poor relation or anything. I have a great fondness for TV as well,” she continued.

“My radio job is my dream job in many respects, and I feel very comfortable in saying that.”

“I feel like I have a good rhythm in it now. I can pick and choose in terms of television what I want to do, so that’s a really great place to be, to be able to say and to be able to say no.”

“I am exactly where I want to be, and I feel everything is in balance and I know now that I did the right thing,” she added.

Over the weekend, Goss.ie revealed Claire as one of the frontrunners to take over from Ryan.

Following Ryan’s announcement, a source told us: “It’s time for a woman to take the reins, the position will now be open to female broadcasters and there will be a hope that a woman will fill the seat.”

“Claire’s ears must be burning as her name is all that’s being mentioned in the halls of RTÉ. She always held the audience incredibly well on Claire Byrne Live, and her confidence on camera is undeniable.

“She’s also great with kids, there’s a playful fun side not many people have seen, but being a mum-of-three she’d be a perfect fit to host the Toy Show every year too.”

Another industry insider told Goss.ie: “I think the role is Claire’s… I don’t think it’s accidental she is the presenter for RTÉ’s new quiz show.”