Claire Byrne exits RTÉ with emotional message after hosting her final Radio 1 show

Claire Byrne presented her final show on RTÉ Radio 1 today, after 15 years of working for the broadcaster.

Back in August, the popular presenter confirmed her move to Newstalk in 2026, taking over Pat Kenny’s mid morning slot.

Concluding her Today With Claire show on Friday, she said: “I wanted to say goodbye to you all because it is my last show in RTÉ and it’s time to hand over the baton.”

“I wanted to say to you that I’ve had the most wonderful 15 years here, I’ve had so many great opportunities, I’ve met the most inspiring people in this studio and in so many others over the years.

Thanking the team who work behind the scenes, she continued: “I simply could not sit in this chair and do what I do without them and all of the other incredibly talented teams I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years.

“We’ve all worked really hard, but let me tell you, we’ve had great fun too, and I have made lifelong friends here in RTÉ.”

Claire also wished her replacement David McCullagh well, and said he is “going to do an exceptional job.”

“David is one of Ireland’s finest journaliss, and he’s a fierce nice fella to boot. I know he’s going to take great care of you all in the years ahead,” she said.

“To you who’ve listened to me over the years, whether I have driven you around the twist or I have entertained you, thank you very much for your company and do take care,” Clare added.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, the presenter made her decision to leave RTÉ “months ago”, in a deal reportedly worth in the region of €2million over the next three years.

While Claire’s decision to leave wasn’t entirely motivated by money, the salary cap of €250,000 at RTÉ was likely a factor, as it resulted in her pay being cut by €30,000.

“Claire’s decision to move wasn’t purely based on money,” a source previously said. “That said, she wants to feel valued so she went off and negotiated a far better deal for herself with Newstalk. Fair play to her. She knows her value and she stuck to it.”

Another source added: “This may have come as a shock to some people in RTÉ, but in some quarters it’s been known for some time that she [Byrne] wanted out.”

Since Claire’s exit, there has been a huge shakeup of presenters at the station – with Newstalk’s Kieran Cuddihy joining the fold as Joe Duffy’s replacement on Liveline.

Ray D’Arcy also left the station in dramatic circumstances, after being told his contract wouldn’t be renewed.