Claire Byrne announces shock departure from RTÉ Radio 1 for rival station

Claire Byrne has announced her shock departure from RTÉ Radio 1, confirming a move to rival station Newstalk.

The broadcaster will join the station in early 2026, and will host a new mid-morning programme on Newstalk’s primetime schedule.

The news comes after Pat Kenny’s announcement that will see him move to a new weekend programme with Newstalk in 2026.

In a separate statement, RTÉ confirmed Claire will leave RTÉ later this year, and David McCullagh will replace her on RTÉ Radio 1’s flagship Today programme, which airs every weekday at 10am.

An accomplished broadcaster across radio and television, Claire is one of Ireland’s best-known voices and a news and current affairs powerhouse.

Claire has been at the heart of the biggest news stories and general election coverage for the last twenty years, both in commercial and public service media, hosting leader’s debates, presidential candidate debates and some of the most significant referendum debates in recent times.

Claire commented: “I’m very excited to join Newstalk from next year. This new chapter marks a really significant milestone for me in my career, and I’m thrilled to be doing it with the vibrant team and listeners at Newstalk as they continue to thrive and cement their position in the Irish media landscape.”

“It’s a particular honour for me to take up the reins from Pat Kenny, a broadcaster whose career, skill and passion for the job is an inspiration to all of us.”

Newstalk Managing Editor Eric Moylan said today, “We’re delighted to announce that Claire Byrne will return to Newstalk in the New Year. Claire is a seriously talented and skilful broadcaster with a wide range and will be a fantastic addition to the Newstalk schedule. She is a central part of our ambitious plans for continued audience growth at Newstalk across FM and digital listening. We look forward to getting started next year”.

Further details will be released in due course.