Claire Byrne admits Christmas will be ‘difficult’ after being ‘hit hard’ by the death of her father

Claire Byrne has revealed she’s preparing for a “difficult” Christmas this year, after being “hit hard” by the death of her beloved father.

The broadcaster sadly lost her 86-year-old dad, Tom Byrne, back in June following a long illness.

Speaking to the Irish Independent about his passing, Claire confessed: “We got such a shock and it seemed to happen quite quickly in the end.”

“We knew he wasn’t going to live forever, but he was just so vibrant and full of life. He was physically strong even towards the end of his life as well.”

“That played into the notion that he would be around forever. All of those things create this false sense of security that you are never going to have say goodbye,” she said.

“But ultimately the day came when we did have to say goodbye and it hit hard.”

Speaking six months after his death, Claire continued: “I feel like I am so busy in my life that I don’t get much time to sit and think about him.”

“When I do talk about him, like I am talking to you now, all of the feelings appear again. In the days leading up to his death, I remember feeling I was losing a real champion.”

“Your parents always believe that you can never do anything wrong and I felt like I was losing someone who absolutely believed in me. He thought that of all of his children. He was such a great supporter.”

“He loved to hear how we were getting on and loved all of his grandchildren. It’s a big loss for everybody and there is no point in saying otherwise. We are still very sad… Heartbroken really to have lost him.”

With Christmas just around the corner, the 46-year-old admitted it’s going to be a sad time for her and her family.

“There is no doubt about it though, it’s going to be a difficult Christmas and I am taking a decent break this year,” she said.

“The one thing I am doing, which I would never normally do, is that I have made no plans. I haven’t planned any trips away.”

“I am just going to be at home and have a very quiet Christmas with my family. I realise the value in that now, that you don’t have to be on the move all the time.”

“I know now the memories I created with my father, the ones I dip back into, are the really simple ones just being at home and doing very normal things.”

The broadcaster, who shares three kids with her husband Gerry Scollan, added: “When death comes so close to you realise that your life really is for living.”

“You think about all the lovely family time that we had together and you see the value in making time to do that.”

“I’m very busy all of the time and I have started to think about how I can be more present in my life with my children. I am very much aware of that now in a way I probably wasn’t before to be honest. It’s something I’m working on.”

