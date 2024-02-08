Cillian Murphy’s son to star in MAJOR Hollywood film

Cillian Murphy’s son Aran is set to star in a major Hollywood film.

The 16-year-old has been cast in New Zealand director Taika Waititi’s film, Klara And The Sun.

The filmmaker’s latest film is based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s dystopian sci-fi novel.

Aran Murphy, son of Cillian Murphy, joins the cast of Taika Waititi’s ‘KLARA AND THE SUN’ starring Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams. pic.twitter.com/KFgUG7sEEZ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 7, 2024

The story follows Klara, an Artificial Friend, designed to prevent loneliness.

She is bought by a mother to be a companion to her daughter, a sickly teenager called Josie.

The film is set to star Jenna Ortega as Klara and Amy Adams as the mother.

It has been reported by Deadline, that Cillian’s son will star as Rick, Josie’s best friend and next-door neighbour.

The 16-year-old is already familiar with the world of acting, having played the title character in the play Hamnet which was written and directed by Bush Moukarzel and Ben Kidd, in 2018.

Producers of the film adaptation are David Heyman, Garrett Basch, and Taika, while the novelist Kazuo is serving as an executive producer.

Aran’s father Cillian was recently nominated for an Oscar for portraying Robert J. Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s hit film, Oppenheimer.

The 43-year-old also won big at the Golden Globes and took home the award for Best Actor on the night, beating out the likes of Bradley Cooper, Andrew Scott, Barry Keoghan and Leonardo DiCaprio.