Cillian Murphy pays tribute to ‘closest colleague’ Helen McCrory

The actors starred in Peaky Blinders together since 2013

Cillian Murphy has paid tribute to his “closest colleague” Helen McCrory.

The actress, who played Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders, died at the age of 52 last month following a secret battle with cancer.

During a candid interview with The Guardian, the 45-year-old said: “Oh, man. She was my closest colleague on Peaky, and one of the finest actors I’ve ever worked opposite.”

“Any material, any scene … she made it special,” he explained.

“She could do power and vulnerability, one after the other. She was just so cool and fun, and had such compassion for everyone she met.”

“I was kind of in awe about how she lived her life – the way she balanced her work and her family so beautifully.”

At the time of her death, Cillian paid his respects to the late actress in a statement released by PA news agency.

He said: “I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being.”

“She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played,” he continued.

“It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years.”

The Irish actor, who plays Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, added: “I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family.”

