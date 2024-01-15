Cillian Murphy loses out on Best Actor award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Our Irish own Cillian Murphy sadly lost out on the Best Actor award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

The 29th annual awards ceremony was held in Santa Monica on Sunday evening and saw a host of our favourite celebrities take to the red carpet.

Those in the entertainment industry are now gearing up for the Oscars, which will be held on Sunday, March 10.

Nominated alongside the 47-year-old Oppenheimer actor were Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright.

The Holdovers star Paul took home the prestigious award on Sunday night, beating out Cillian who previously won the Golden Globe award for his role in Oppenheimer.

The film itself took home eight awards, which included Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Cast Ensemble, along with Best Picture.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘OPPENHEIMER’ won 8 Critics Choice Awards • Best Picture

• Best Director

• Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.)

• Best Acting Ensemble

• Best Cinematography

• Best Editing

• Best Visual Effects

• Best Score pic.twitter.com/pEZKKTasSN — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 15, 2024

Although he missed out on this win, Cillian has been tipped to win the Academy Award ahead of the nominations on January 23, after his success at the Golden Globes.

The Irish actor has been tipped at 4/6 ahead of actors Bradey Cooper and Paul Giamatti.

Gráinne Humphreys, Executive Director of Dublin International Film Festival, told The Irish Sun: “If you looked at the reaction in the room at the Golden Globes to Cillian’s win, everyone seemed to think that the award had gone to the right person.”

“That’s wonderful and nice that it’s not just Irish audiences who are putting their money on a rank outsider, we actually have somebody in Cillian who is definitely the one to beat.”

The Peaky Blinders star previously took home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the biopic on Sunday, January 7.

This was the actor’s second Golden Globe nomination and his first win.