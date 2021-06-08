Cillian Murphy admits filming Peaky Blinders without Helen McCrory was ‘desperately sad’

Cillian Murphy has admitted filming Peaky Blinders without Helen McCrory was “desperately sad”.

The cast recently wrapped filming the show’s sixth and final season, just weeks after the actress sadly died following a private battle with cancer.

The 52-year-old had played Polly Gray on the show since 2013.

Speaking to Dermot and Dave on Today FM, the Cork native said: “It’s been desperately sad, sad for all of us and everyone that knew her and was close to her and all her fans.”

“She was like the matriarch of Peaky Blinders and, I think, my closest colleague on the show.”

“The Polly/Tommy scenes and storylines were always my favourite and she was, without doubt, one of the best actors I have ever had the pleasure of working with.

“But on top of that, just an extraordinary human being,” he said. “So it’s really, really sad, we’re all still dealing with it like everybody else and we really miss her.”

Speaking about the show’s final season, Cillian teased: “I feel like season six is the second part of series five, it feels like an extension of that story, because we didn’t conclude that story.”

“It’s very gothic this year. That’s the word I’ve been using when describing it to people. There’s an awful lot going on because it is going to be the final series so there will have to be some sort of resolution.”

“There’s a lot of threads being tied up and a lot of storylines coming to a conclusion,” he added.