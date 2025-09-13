Cillian Murphy addresses rumours he’s set to play Voldemort in Harry Potter series

Cillian Murphy has finally addressed rumours that he’s set to play Lord Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

Ralph Fiennes portrayed the iconic villain in the original films, and fans were hoping the Irish actor would take on the role in the TV adaptation.

The idea was even backed by Ralph himself, who said Cillian was a “wonderful suggestion” to play the evil wizard.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Cork native addressed the speculation for the first time.

“I don’t know anything about that,” he said.

“Also, it’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend, so good luck to whoever’s going to fill those shoes.”

Cillian also joked that he was “very attached” to his nose, referencing the character’s flat snake-like nose.

Back in December, Ralph backed Cillian to take over the role of Voldemort on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live

He said at the time: “Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian.”

The series has already started production, but producers are yet to announce who has been cast as Lord Voldemort.

Newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, ­Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout have been cast as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively.

Meanwhile, John Lithgow will play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will portray Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu will star as Professor Severus Snape, and Nick Frost has been cast as Rubeus Hagrid.

The series is already set for a multi-year run, as each season will be based on one of the JK Rowling’s seven books.