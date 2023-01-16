Christy Dignam’s family ask for prayers as they confirm he is receiving palliative care

Christy Dignam’s family are asking fans for prayers, after sharing an update on his health.

The Aslan star was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, which there is “no cure” for, on St. Patrick’s Day in 2013.

The 62-year-old suffered a health setback last year, and he is now receiving palliative care at his home.

A statement shared on behalf of Christy’s family confirmed: “In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent the next six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team.”

“Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.”

“The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Last year, Christy spoke to Goss.ie about the terrifying moment he flatlined in hospital, and revealed he appreciates every day amid his health battle.