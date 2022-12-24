Christmas Eve TV Guide: What to watch

There are plenty of great TV shows and movies airing this Christmas Eve.
From festive flicks to Christmas specials, we’ve listed our top picks of what to watch today,
Take a look:
RTÉ One
- Casablanca – 9:15am
- Christmas on the River – 11:20am
- Miracle on 34th Street – 1:45pm
- Goodbye Christopher Robin – 3:55pm
- Pat Shortt’s Entertainment from D’Telly Christmas Special – 6:15pm
- All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special – 7:15pm
- The Full Irish Hidden Camera Show – 9pm
-
Christmas in the Castle – 9:30pm
-
Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special – 10:25pm
-
When Harry Met Sally – 12:15am
RTÉ2
-
The Christmas Letter – 7:15am
-
Storybud Christmas Specials – 8:15am
-
Monsters vs Aliens – 9:20am
-
The Christmas Cure – 12:45pm
-
Santa’s Squad – 2:20pm
-
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial – 4pm
-
Paddington 2 – 6:10pm
-
Angela’s Christmas 2 – 8pm
-
Father Ted Christmas Special – 9pm
-
Quantum of Solace – 10:10pm
-
Wedding Crashers – 12:10am
Virgin Media One
-
Christmas Lights – 8:25am
-
The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special – 9:50am
-
In for a Christmas Penny – 10:50am
-
John and Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen – 11:35am
-
Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow – 1:40pm
-
Big Momma’s House – 2:50pm
-
Don’t Look Back in Anger – 4:50pm
-
Deck the Halls – 8pm
-
Bad Santa 2 – 10pm
-
Tommy Tiernan – Crooked Man – 11:45pm
Virgin Media Two
-
Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular – 1:45pm
-
The Story of SM:TV Live – 3:45pm
-
Dress to Impress – 5pm
-
Tricked Canada – 6pm
-
The Hairy Bikers Home for Christmas – 6:45pm
-
The Chase: The Bloopers – 8pm
-
Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi – 9pm
-
Death Wish – 10pm
BBC One
-
Saturday Kitchen: Countdown to Christmas – 9:55am
-
Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas – 11:25am
-
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – 1:05pm
-
The Secret Life of Pets 2 – 1:40pm
-
Pokemon Detective Pikachu – 3pm
-
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – 4:55pm
-
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – 5:25pm
-
His Dark Materials – 7pm
-
Blankety Blank Christmas Special – 8pm
-
I Can See Your Voice – 8:35pm
-
That’s My Jam – 9:40pm
-
Not Going Out – 10:40pm
Channel 4
-
Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas – 5:35am
-
The Snowman – 7:25am
-
The Snowman and the Snowdog – 7:50am
-
Father Christmas – 8:25am
-
Shrek the Halls – 10am
-
How to Train Your Dragon – 11:30am
-
It’s a Wonderful Life – 1:25pm
-
Home Alone – 5:25pm
-
Celebrity Lego Masters at Christmas – 7:25pm
-
The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 – 8:25pm
-
Celebrity I Literally Just Told You with Jimmy Carr – 9:40pm
-
Four Weddings and a Funeral – 10:40pm
Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.
Ad