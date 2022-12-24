Christmas Eve TV Guide: What to watch

There are plenty of great TV shows and movies airing this Christmas Eve.

From festive flicks to Christmas specials, we’ve listed our top picks of what to watch today,

Take a look:

RTÉ One

Casablanca – 9:15am

Christmas on the River – 11:20am

Miracle on 34th Street – 1:45pm

Goodbye Christopher Robin – 3:55pm

Pat Shortt’s Entertainment from D’Telly Christmas Special – 6:15pm

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special – 7:15pm

The Full Irish Hidden Camera Show – 9pm

Christmas in the Castle – 9:30pm

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special – 10:25pm

When Harry Met Sally – 12:15am

RTÉ2

The Christmas Letter – 7:15am

Storybud Christmas Specials – 8:15am

Monsters vs Aliens – 9:20am

The Christmas Cure – 12:45pm

Santa’s Squad – 2:20pm

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial – 4pm

Paddington 2 – 6:10pm

Angela’s Christmas 2 – 8pm

Father Ted Christmas Special – 9pm

Quantum of Solace – 10:10pm

Wedding Crashers – 12:10am

Virgin Media One

Christmas Lights – 8:25am

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special – 9:50am

In for a Christmas Penny – 10:50am

John and Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen – 11:35am

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow – 1:40pm

Big Momma’s House – 2:50pm

Don’t Look Back in Anger – 4:50pm

Deck the Halls – 8pm

Bad Santa 2 – 10pm

Tommy Tiernan – Crooked Man – 11:45pm

Virgin Media Two

Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular – 1:45pm

The Story of SM:TV Live – 3:45pm

Dress to Impress – 5pm

Tricked Canada – 6pm

The Hairy Bikers Home for Christmas – 6:45pm

The Chase: The Bloopers – 8pm

Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi – 9pm

Death Wish – 10pm

BBC One

Saturday Kitchen: Countdown to Christmas – 9:55am

Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas – 11:25am

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – 1:05pm

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – 1:40pm

Pokemon Detective Pikachu – 3pm

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – 4:55pm

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – 5:25pm

His Dark Materials – 7pm

Blankety Blank Christmas Special – 8pm

I Can See Your Voice – 8:35pm

That’s My Jam – 9:40pm

Not Going Out – 10:40pm

Channel 4

Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas – 5:35am

The Snowman – 7:25am

The Snowman and the Snowdog – 7:50am

Father Christmas – 8:25am

Shrek the Halls – 10am

How to Train Your Dragon – 11:30am

It’s a Wonderful Life – 1:25pm

Home Alone – 5:25pm

Celebrity Lego Masters at Christmas – 7:25pm

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 – 8:25pm

Celebrity I Literally Just Told You with Jimmy Carr – 9:40pm

Four Weddings and a Funeral – 10:40pm

