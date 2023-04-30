Christine Quinn throws shade at her former Selling Sunset co-stars ahead of the new season

Christine Quinn has thrown shade at her former Selling Sunset co-stars ahead of the new season.

The 34-year-old quit the Netflix reality show after the fifth season, which joined the streaming giant last April.

Vanessa Villela and Maya Vander have also left the show, and Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi have joined the series for the upcoming sixth season.

The trailer for season five, which will join the platform on May 19, dropped earlier this month.

Christine retweeted a fan who wrote: “Not them thinking anyone is going to watch #SellingSunset without @XtineQuinn.”

She also responded to an article in which Mary Fitzgerald teased season six will be the best season of the show.

Christine tweeted: “I also tease my bangs sometimes, and lord knows how that turned out.”

I also tease my bangs sometimes, and lord knows how that turned out. — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) April 29, 2023

In the season six trailer, Chrishell Stause says: “I know people think I’m having a midlife crisis, but I’m having an awakening.”

Chelsea Lazkani says: “I’ve been killing it in this market. I feel like a new bitch.”

Elsewhere Emma Hernan boasts: “I’m building an empire right now, and I am not in competition with anybody besides myself.”

Amanza Smith admits: “I’m kind of an in ‘I don’t give a f**k’ spot about a lot of things that I used to give a f**k about.”

“I have $100 million in sales and counting,” boasts new cast member Nicole. “If someone were to get in the way of that, there’s gonna be an issue.”

Heather Rae Young, who recently welcomed her first child, says: “I’m going to be a rock star mommy and also a rockstar businesswoman,” and Mary Fitzgerald admits: “I don’t think I’ll really miss Christine, so it’s probably for the best that she’s gone, but I am nervous about the new dynamic.”

Finally, Bre Tiesi says: “I’m kind of a mirror – whatever you give me is what you’re gonna get. I mean business, I’m about my business, and I am here to f**k this s**t up.”

Season six of Selling Sunset will join Netflix on May 19.

You can watch the full trailer here: