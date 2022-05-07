Christine Quinn shuts down claims she ‘lied’ about having Covid-19 to skip Selling Sunset reunion

Christine Quinn has shut down claims she “lied” about having Covid-19 to skip the Selling Sunset reunion.

The 33-year-old’s co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause both accused her of pretending she tested positive for the virus to avoid the drama.

Christine, who was spotted back working three days after the reunion was filmed, has since set the record straight on the accusations.

Speaking to E! News, the mother-of-one insisted: “I did test positive [for COVID-19]. I had a campaign due the next day. Like, I gotta get my bag at the end of the day. So, I was fine. I didn’t miss out on anything.”

The realtor turned reality star joked that she is “vaxed and waxed” and ready for “hot girl summer.”

Christine also said she is “too busy” to deal with the drama, saying: “You think I have time for more apologies? Like, no.”

“Everything that I do is so intentional, and if there is something to where I’m like, ‘You know what? Maybe I did hurt someone’s feelings,’ sure. I’ll apologize if I actually mean it, but not too often.”

Queer Eye star Tan France hosted the Selling Sunset reunion show, which joined Netflix on Friday.

The castmates sat down with Tan to discuss the major storylines of season five – including Chrishell and Jason’s whirlwind romance and break-up, Maya and Vanessa’s decisions to leave The Oppenheim Group, and Emma accusing Christine of bribing one of her clients to work with her.

During the reunion, Chrishell confirmed she is dating non-binary musician G Flip following her split from Jason.