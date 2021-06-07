Christine Quinn reveals she’s received ‘nasty’ messages for returning to work days after giving birth

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her first child last month

Christine Quinn has revealed she’s received “nasty” messages for returning to work days after giving birth.

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her first child with her husband Christian Richard on May 15 – a baby boy named Christian Georges Dumontet.

The 31-year-old revealed she’s been targeted by mum-shaming trolls, who criticised her for returning to work the week after she gave birth.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the realtor turned reality star said: “I’ve had the most nasty things. I’ve had people saying, ‘I don’t even think you had a baby, I think you’re faking it!’ Other people have said, ‘I can’t believe you’re already back to work!'”

“It’s just one of those things I’ve learned to deal with and I do what’s right for me and makes me happy. I don’t miss any time with my baby because he’s at home sleeping, so what’s the difference?”

Christine admitted it’s been “incredible” being back in working, explaining: “For me that was like the healing process because I enjoy being busy and doing my job. It makes me feel human and complete.”

“I was walking around the house and feeling good, but when I went back to work I felt like I was back and mentally my body started healing faster.”

Christine previously admitted she’d “love” the birth of her son to be filmed for the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

She told the publication: “Because of Covid, it wasn’t an option, but my birth situation was quite extraordinary to say the least.”

Sharing her plans to have more children, Christine said: “I definitely do want more, it’s just a matter of timing and me feeling comfortable getting pregnant again, and hoping everything will be okay.”

Christine and Christian tied the knot back in 2019, and their big day was shown in season three of the hit Netflix reality show.