Christine Quinn reveals she got a TIGER to protect her home following death threats

Christine Quinn reveals she got a TIGER to protect her home following...

Christine Quinn has revealed she got a pet tiger to protect her home, after receiving scary death threats.

During her appearance on MTV Cribs, the Selling Sunset star said she had to increase security measures after her house was featured on the show.

Christine said: “We have got full-time security. There are armed guards and canine unit dogs. We got it all because the house was featured on Selling Sunset.”

“My neighbours recognised it and called me up. I realised it meant people knew where we live now. That was a little scary to me because we are here a lot.”

“And now, when we are away, we take extra precautions. The death threats I had were terrifying,” Christine continued.

“We were warned that a lot of weird things were happening in the area and I joked, ‘If guns and dogs don’t scare people, we need a tiger.’ Then I decided it would be really fun to do that. So we found this guy who trains tigers as pets and got one.”

“When we’ve had the tiger, he isn’t even on a leash. I’ve been within a foot of him and I wasn’t nervous at all. He is so friendly.”

“I never thought I would be the kind of person who would need all this… having armed guards in the driveway,” the 31-year-old said.

“But I’m thankful to be in this position. You’re only hated if you’ve done something great. That’s how I like to look at it.”