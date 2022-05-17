Christine Quinn reveals if she’ll be on the next season of Selling Sunset after leaving The Oppenheim Group

Christine Quinn has revealed if she’ll be on the next season of Selling Sunset, after leaving her role at The Oppenheim Group.

The 33-year-old quit the brokerage earlier this year, after her co-star Emma Hernan accused her of trying to bribe a client to not work with her.

The mother-of-one has since started her own business with her husband Christian Richard, called RealOpen.

During a new interview with USA Today, Christine said although she no longer works for the Oppenheim Group, she has no plans to quit filming Selling Sunset.

In fact, the real-estate agent has revealed producers knew for a year and a half that she planned to start her own company.

“It wasn’t a convenient storyline that Christine went off and started her own brokerage. That’s not good TV,” she continued.

Instead, Christine has claimed producers decided to “get creative” and come up with a more dramatic reason for her exit.

Enter Christine’s co-star and former love rival Emma Hernan, who alleged at the end of season five that Christine offered one of her clients $5,000 not to work with her.

The 33-year-old has insisted the drama was concocted for the cameras, including the meeting she seemingly blew off with Jason and Mary during the final episode.

Christine said: “When I heard about it, I was just completely shocked. I understand they have to make creative television, but no. There was no scene where I was supposed to show up at the office, and the clock is spinning and waiting.”

“Like, nope. You guys didn’t call me into the office that day. That’s cute, though.”

Christine didn’t appear on the recent Selling Sunset reunion, where her previous boss Jason Oppenheim said she no longer “has a place” at his luxury brokerage.

He said: “I do believe there are sides to stories but at the time same time I don’t think it’s for debate that she did this. We’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation. She hasn’t reached out to talk about it.”

“Right now there’s not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group. In the future, if she can take real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing…”

“There are a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now there is no place.”

But after a clip of Jason’s statement was shared on TikTok, Christine commented: “Of course there’s no place for me. I terminated my contract weeks ago prior to filming.”

“I have my own company now lol,” she added.