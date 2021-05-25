Christine Quinn opens up about her ‘dramatic’ labour – as she shares first photos of newborn son

The Selling Sunset star went into labour two weeks early

Christine Quinn opens up about her ‘dramatic’ labour – as she shares...

Christine Quinn has shared the first photos of her newborn son, Christian Georges Dumontet.

The reality star welcomed a baby boy with her husband Christian Richard on May 15, just hours after she appeared on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Sharing sweet snaps of her son with PEOPLE magazine, the 31-year-old opened up about her “dramatic” labour.

“I had been cramping for two days and I didn’t know; I really thought it was normal. Then my water broke, and we had to rush to the hospital,” she explained.

“I thought we had plenty of time — the nursery’s a mess, there’s boxes everywhere. We just threw things in the bag.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn)

“I thought I had a plan, but he was ready to come. He made a very dramatic entrance. I mean, he was definitely early, but just like his mommy, very dramatic.”

Christine planned to give birth naturally, but ended up having an emergency cesarean section.

“I was laboring for some time and the complexity of it all when I got there. I couldn’t do what I wanted to do, so that’s when we had to make the decision,” she said.

“It was definitely scary in my mind to think about having an operation, but it went great.”

The new mum continued: “I was in the hospital for about three and a half days, so I was recovering in the hospital, and that’s where I had a majority of the pain and discomfort.”

“When I got home, it was just so nice to be in my own environment and with the baby.”

“I’ve been going up and down stairs and moving around. So that definitely helped my recovery process, and I’m feeling good now.”

“The most challenging and surprising thing was just taking care of a baby while I had a c-section.”

“It’s just frustrating because, when you become a mother, you have this instant instinct to do everything and take care of your baby as quickly as possible.”

“I physically wasn’t the person that I was the night before. But I know that everything’s healing and it’s temporary. So that was definitely the biggest challenge for me,” she added.