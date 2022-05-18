Christine Quinn makes wild accusations against Selling Sunset creator in bombshell interview

Christine Quinn has made some wild accusations against the creator of Selling Sunset, Adam DiVello, in a bombshell new interview.

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 33-year-old alleged the well-known producer once “berated” her for being too honest in interviews.

The reality star said: “We have to look at what Adam DiVello has done as a whole, as a human being, as the person that he is.”

“There’s been complaints filed against him. Multiple complaints … and it’s been sick,” she alleged. “He actually told me to go fall down the stairs and kill myself at one point.”

Christine claimed Adam made the threatening comments after she did an interview accusing producers of using “editing magic” to create a false narrative about her.

“[I was] being too honest. That wasn’t the first complaint I filed against him. There was another complaint — where he to this day cannot actually step foot on set with any of the women in the office because of misconduct,” she alleged.

“It was extremely terrifying when, you know, I mean, he’s screaming in my face. It was horrifying.”

When asked for more details on her being “too honest”, Christine claimed: “Basically, I did an interview and, I said, like, ‘No, here’s what really happened’ — to which he was threatening me and yelling at me.”

“And, you know, there was other people around. There were witnesses to this. He basically berated me for being too honest.”

Goss.ie has reached out to Adam’s production company and a rep for a comment. Netflix has also been contacted.

Throughout her interview, the 33-year-old also claimed the reality show has “six full-time storyboarders” who “create narratives”.

“What they do is they write the story lines and depending on how things change in [the] real world in our lives, they can kind of rotate the story lines,” she alleged.

The mother-of-one further claimed she gets paid “the most” out of all the cast members.

She told host Alex Cooper: “I get paid the most.”

“The majority of the cast is represented by one lawyer. But obviously, I had to find my own entertainment attorney and do my own thing.”

Christine’s future on the show has been up in the air since the season five finale, when her co-star Emma Hernan accused her of trying to bribe a client to not work with her.

But during a recent interview with USA Today, Christine said although she no longer works for The Oppenheim Group, she has no plans to quit filming Selling Sunset.

In fact, the real-estate agent revealed that producers knew for a year and a half that she planned to start her own company.

“It wasn’t a convenient storyline that Christine went off and started her own brokerage. That’s not good TV,” she continued.

Instead, Christine has claimed producers decided to “get creative” and come up with a more dramatic reason for her exit.

Enter Christine’s co-star and former love rival Emma Hernan, who alleged at the end of season five that Christine offered one of her clients $5,000 not to work with her.

The 33-year-old has claimed the drama was concocted for the cameras, including the meeting she seemingly blew off with Jason and Mary during the final episode.

Christine said: “When I heard about it, I was just completely shocked. I understand they have to make creative television, but no. There was no scene where I was supposed to show up at the office, and the clock is spinning and waiting.”

“Like, nope. You guys didn’t call me into the office that day. That’s cute, though.”

Christine didn’t appear on the recent Selling Sunset reunion, where her previous boss Jason Oppenheim said she no longer “has a place” at his luxury brokerage.

He said: “I do believe there are sides to stories but at the time same time I don’t think it’s for debate that she did this. We’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation. She hasn’t reached out to talk about it.”

“Right now there’s not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group. In the future, if she can take real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing…”

“There are a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now there is no place.”

But after a clip of Jason’s statement was shared on TikTok, Christine commented: “Of course there’s no place for me. I terminated my contract weeks ago prior to filming.”

“I have my own company now lol,” she added.