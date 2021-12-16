Christine Quinn hits out at Selling Sunset editors: ‘There’s definitely favouritism’

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has claimed there is “definitely favouritism” in the editing room of the Netflix reality show.

The real estate agent has admitted she initially “loved” being portrayed as the villain on the show, but now she’d prefer if viewers got to see her softer side.

Speaking on E!’s Daily Pop, the mother-of-one said: “I really loved it at first and I was embracing it because I love to put on a show and be a character. It’s so fun for me.”

“However, I was hoping that there would be multiple sides that would be shown – my vulnerability, different things.”

“But throughout the seasons it just seemed to be this one-note consistency of my character portrayal so it was hard for me, especially as I was going through a lot this season,” she explained.

“It’s fun, but people need to realise that it’s a show and obviously we do want to make it entertaining and we do want to have fun so I like to do the best with what I’m given.”

When asked if her co-stars Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan have other sides that aren’t shown on the series, she said: “Absolutely.”

Christine continued: “There’s many times in the show where I say certain things but they don’t want to have another person respond to me so they’ll do an interview clip.”

“So I feel like there’s definitely favouritism in the editing room but that is what it is on the show.”

Season four of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.