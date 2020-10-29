Home Top Story Christine Quinn confirms Selling Sunset will return for another series

Christine Quinn confirms Selling Sunset will return for another series

The popular series has been picked up for a fourth season

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Christine Quinn has confirmed Selling Sunset will return for another series.

A fourth season of the popular Netflix series has been given the green light, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed filming.

Speaking on This Morning today via video link, Christine said: “Jason has confirmed we’ve been picked up for another series, but we’re kind of waiting.”

Selling Sunset | Netflix

The real-estate agent appeared on This Morning to discuss her upcoming appearance on MTV Cribs.

The hit series was revived last year, after ten years off the air.

Christine said: “You guys are used to seeing me selling other people’s home, but I thought it was time to show them my home.”

“It was iconic, I was so excited. This show has me, Gemma Colllins, Caitlyn Jenner, it was favourite show growing up.”

Christine shares her multi-million dollar home in LA with her husband Christian Richard, who she married last December.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR