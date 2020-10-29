Christine Quinn confirms Selling Sunset will return for another series

The popular series has been picked up for a fourth season

Christine Quinn has confirmed Selling Sunset will return for another series.

A fourth season of the popular Netflix series has been given the green light, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed filming.

Speaking on This Morning today via video link, Christine said: “Jason has confirmed we’ve been picked up for another series, but we’re kind of waiting.”

The real-estate agent appeared on This Morning to discuss her upcoming appearance on MTV Cribs.

The hit series was revived last year, after ten years off the air.

Christine said: “You guys are used to seeing me selling other people’s home, but I thought it was time to show them my home.”

“It was iconic, I was so excited. This show has me, Gemma Colllins, Caitlyn Jenner, it was favourite show growing up.”

Christine shares her multi-million dollar home in LA with her husband Christian Richard, who she married last December.