Christine McGuinness reveals she filmed a SEX TAPE for husband Paddy

The model made the confessed during Real Housewives of Cheshire filming

Christine McGuinness has revealed that she filmed a sex tape for her husband Paddy.

The 32-year-old’s confession came during the latest episode of Real Housewives of Cheshire.

During a girls’ trip to Athens, Greece, Christine was grilled over her bedroom antics by Lauren Simon and Dr Hanna Kinsella.

“Have you ever videoed yourself s****ing?” Lauren asked.

“I 100% have!” Christine responded.

Lauren probed the mother-of-three and cheekily asked if she ever watched the footage back.

“I didn’t watch it back… it’s for my husband!” she replied.

However, the girls were left unsatisfied and they didn’t appear to believe her.

“If there’s a Christine McGuinness sex tape out there in the world, I guarantee she looks perfect in every single bit of it!” Dr Hanna commented in a behind-the-scenes clip.

Christine joined Real Housewives Of Cheshire in 2018 and has appeared as a guest on the ITVBe reality series since.

She has been married to the 46-year-old presenter since 2011 and they have three children – six-year-old twins Penelope and Leo and four-year-old Felicity.

