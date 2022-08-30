Christine McGuinness hints at exciting new project following split from husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness has hinted at an exciting new project following her split from her husband Paddy.

The couple announced they had parted ways after 11 years of marriage on July 22.

Paddy, 48, and Christine, 34, said they will continue living together for the sake of their three autistic children – twins Penelope and Leo, 8, and Felicity, 6.

Now Christine has dropped a hint that she has an exciting new TV project lined up.

In a recent Instagram Q + A, a fan asked: “Would you ever do your own TV show, like Ferne McCann and Billie Faiers?”

The Real Housewives star simply replied with the sealed lips emoji, suggesting that the project is already in the pipeline.

Adding further fuel to speculation, when another fan asked when they’ll see her on TV next, Christine wrote: “Later this year”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

Christine and Paddy announced their split after 11 years of marriage on July 22.

However, the couple were reported to have separated in June, and Christine had been “miserable” after “spending weeks” hiding the news.

In a joint social media statement, they wrote: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.”

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.”

“This was not an easy decision to male but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

“Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment,” they added.