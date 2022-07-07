Christine McGuinness breaks her silence on rumours she’s split from husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness has broken her silence on rumours she’s split from her husband Paddy.

The model, 34, fuelled the split speculation on Wednesday when she shared a series of cryptic quotes to her Instagram Stories.

One read: “This year I met the most broken version of me, but also the strongest.”

Christine wrote alongside the quote: “Regarding the press… There is only one thing I want to make clear right now… I didn’t put us in this situation.”

She then shared another quote, which read: “Talk about trust before you talk about love.”

The third quote read: “Look at you rising up, completely re-creating yourself, making positive choices, thinking new thoughts, creating new habits and stepping into a life that actually lights you up. You’re glowing, girl.”

In an interview with OK!, Christine admitted she and Paddy have had some “difficult times” but insisted they are very much still together.

She told the publication: “We’re really good, honestly. We have had difficult times but when I look back at our marriage and see where we are now, I think, ‘Wow, you know, we’ve done alright!’

“I first met Paddy 14 years ago and now we’ve got three gorgeous kids, we’ve been married for 11 years, we’re both busier than ever, but doing really great stuff. I couldn’t ask for anything more from him. I’m so grateful. I’m happy, I’ve got no complaints.”

Paddy and Christine, who tied the knot back in 2011, are parents to nine-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and six-year-old daughter Felicity.

All three of the couple’s children have been diagnosed with autism, which Christine was also diagnosed with last year.