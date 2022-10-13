Christine McGuinness admits she feels ‘anxious’ about seeing estranged husband Paddy at the NTAs

Christine McGuinness has admitted that she feels “anxious” about seeing her estranged husband Paddy at the National Television Awards on Thursday night.

The couple announced they had parted ways after 11 years of marriage on July 22.

Paddy, 48, and Christine, 34, said they will continue living together for the sake of their three autistic children – twins Penelope and Leo, 8, and Felicity, 6.

Paddy and Christine are jointly nominated for the Authored Documentary award for their BBC show Paddy and Christine: Our Family And Autism; however, it has reported that they will show up to the event separately.

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Cheshire star said: “Hey everyone I just thought I’d come on and say hey. It’s been a while. I know I’ve been quiet. I’ve had loads going on which I know most of you are aware of.”

“Loads of you have been checking in on me which I really really appreciate. Thank you so much. I’ll be honest.”

“I’m not going to lie. I’m not going to come on and say ‘I’m fine. I’m just having a little quiet time.’ I’m really not fine.”

“There’s been far too much on my plate recently, but I’m doing OK,” Christine added. “I’m having more good days than bad and I’ve missed talking of myself on here. I talk to myself every single day but I didn’t realise how much I used Instagram as like an outlet.”

“Before I used to come on and just chat rubbish every day, and I miss doing that so I’m going to try and be a little bit more active.”

“At the moment I’m not feeling completely a 100 per cent myself so I probably will keep having little quiet times, but I am doing OK.”

“On a brighter note, I’m going to the NTAs tomorrow,” Christine said. “I’m a nominee for the documentary me and Patrick made with our children and I’m really anxious. I’m quite nervous, just because of everything.”

“It’s not the best situation, but you know I haven’t done anything wrong and I know what a big difference try documentary made and I know how hard the whole team worked on it.”

“So I’m going to go and try and hold my head up high and just enjoy the night.”

However, the couple were reported to have separated in June, and the Real Housewives of Cheshire star had been “miserable” after “spending weeks” hiding the news.

In a joint social media statement, they wrote: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.”

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.”

“This was not an easy decision to male but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

“Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment,” they added.