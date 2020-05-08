Christine Lampard recalls terrifying scare after rushing her baby daughter to A&E amid coronavirus fears

"It was the words I did not want to hear that day..."

Christine Lampard has recalled the terrifying moment she was forced to rush her one-year-old daughter to A&E recently.

The Loose Women panellist and her husband, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, welcomed their daughter Chelsea last year.

Christine shared the harrowing story on the show, and opened up about how terrified she was to go to A&E amid the coronavirus crisis.

“Our little one, this will echo with many parents I’m sure, woke up with a really high temperature,” she explained to the other panellists.

‘The NHS are still there for everybody else, it’s not just about coronavirus right now.’ Christine shares her story about having to take her child to A&E and encourages others to do the same and to not be put off by the current situation. Watch Now 👉🏻https://t.co/uhvdBHHe6b pic.twitter.com/ONgeEQAcqc — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 8, 2020

“Of course, your mind goes to really dark places about what this could be.”

“To cut a rather long story short we were told by our GP to go straight to A&E. It was the words I did not want to hear that day. I just assumed she’d be given an antibiotic or whatever and she’d be fine.”

The 41-year-old discussed her experience at the hospital.

“Being told you have to do to hospital by a doctor is always really troubling. We went anyway and typically only one parent can go in now because of the virus,” she continued.

“Frank went home, I went in with her and suddenly felt really alone. I was like: ‘Oh my gosh this is dreadful.'”

“Of course the doctors and nurses, as we all know, of the NHS – Chelsea and Westminster hospital is was – were fantastic.”

Christine proceeded to confirm that her baby girl is safe and well now.

“She had a rash and all of the bits that were very scary. It all turned out to be fine and she’s great,” she said.

The presenter then advised parents to bring their children to the hospital if they show any signs of illness.

“You hear it in the news – don’t take your children to hospital in case… please just do it,” she recommended.

“If you’re worried at all, all I can say to you is I’ve done it now and I’m so pleased that I did.”

