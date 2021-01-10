The couple welcomed their daughter Patricia in 2018

Christine Lampard announces her second pregnancy with husband Frank

Christine Lampard has announced her second pregnancy with her husband Frank.

The Loose Women panellist and her Chelsea legend beau met in 2009, and the knot in 2015.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Patricia, in 2018, with Christine announcing her second pregnancy via Instagram on Saturday.

Alongside a photo cradling her baby bump, the 41-year-old wrote: “A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Lampard (@christinelampard)

“It’s been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we’re hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off.

“Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time 🙏🏻👶🏻”.

Pregnant Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead commented: “EEEEEEEEEEK HOW AMAZING!!!!!!!! Congratulations gorgeous lady!! So so exciting!!!! Bump buddies !! 😂🙌🏽❤️❤️”.

Saturdays’ star Rochelle Humes, who recently welcomed baby number three, wrote: “So happy ❤️”.

Frank also shares two daughters Luna, 15, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife Elen Rivas.

Christine previously opened up about her daughter Patricia’s close relationship with her step-sisters, telling The Sun: “They adore her, I mean completely and utterly adore her, even more than I imagined they would.

“They’re at that perfect stage where I can ask them to keep an eye on her while I have a quick shower. They’re both very helpful, trustworthy and so brilliant with her.”