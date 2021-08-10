Christina Applegate reveals she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Christina Applegate has revealed she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The award-winning actress, who stars in the popular Netflix series Dead To Me, took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share the news.

The 49-year-old tweeted: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.”

“It’s been a tough road,” she admitted. “But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘ we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo”.

Christina famously guest starred in the hit sitcom Friends as Rachel Green’s sister Amy, and also had major roles in Married… with Children, The Sweetest Thing and the Anchorman films.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that effects the central nervous system. While there is no cure for the condition, symptoms can be managed.

