Christina Aguilera shows her support for Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle: ‘It’s unacceptable’

The conservatorship was established for Britney in 2008 after she suffered an alleged breakdown

Christina Aguilera has shown her support for Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

Last week, Britney addressed the court for the first time in her legal battle, describing her conservatorship as “abusive”, and telling Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny: “I just want my life back.”

The conservatorship was established for the pop star in 2008 after she suffered an alleged breakdown, and it put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

Taking to Twitter on Monday night, Christina described Britney’s treatment as “devastating” and “unacceptable”.

She wrote: “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

“Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.”

“While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media.”

“The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

“To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.”

“My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world,” the singer added.

Britney’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019 after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

You can read her full testimony here.

