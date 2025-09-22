Christian Horner OFFICIALLY leaves Red Bull with HUGE exit package

Christian Horner has officially left Red Bull, with a huge £80million package that allows him to return to Formula One next year.

According to Daily Mail Sport, weeks of negotiations have resulted in a settlement that is less than the £110 million he would have gotten if his contract, which is set to expire at the end of 2030, had been fully paid out.

The settlement allows the 51-year-old to return to Formula One, as early as next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Horner (@christianhorner)

The agreement also specified how much gardening leave Horner would have to take after leaving Red Bull.

Over the past few weeks, Christian has been connected to a number of teams, including Cadillac, Haas, and Alpine, and while he has not yet disclosed his next course of action, it is expected that he would look to return to the Formula One paddock.

He was “relieved of operational duties” ten weeks ago, and today an announcement announcing his resignation is anticipated.

In July, Red Bull had confirmed the shock departure of Christian Horner as F1 team principal after 20 years.

A year after the scandal that surrounded him over texts he allegedly sent to a female colleague, the shocking announcement marked the end of the longest tenure of Formula One team principals in the sport.

As the team’s leader since its founding in 2005, Christian has guided the team to two stages of world championship victory with Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, eight driver’s titles, and six constructors’ titles.

In a statement, Red Bull said: “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.”

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

In another statement by Red Bull GmbH, the news was confirmed: “Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing.”

The Red Bull team principal was cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to misconduct allegations in 2024 and denied any misconduct since the claim was made in February of 2024.

The female employee was allowed to appeal the decision in March, but an independent KC dismissed the grievance.

At the time, the finding that the appeal was not upheld was presented to the board of Red Bull’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, which accepted the decision.

The employee is understood to have found out when Red Bull GmbH issued a statement saying: “Earlier this year, a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated.”

“That complaint was dealt with through the company’s grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance.”

“The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC.”

“All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not upheld. The KC’s conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing)

Christian Horner denied any wrongdoing and called for the matter to be closed after the complaint was dismissed.

However, matters were immediately further complicated when a leaked email featuring messages purporting to be between Christian Horner and the complainant was shared with senior team personnel, F1, the FIA, and the media.

The unnamed employee had been suspended because of what is understood to have been dishonest evidence she presented to the initial investigation.