Chrissy and her husband John Legend announced the loss of their baby boy on Wednesday

Chrissy Teigen’s mother shares heartbreaking post about the loss of her grandson

Chrissy Teigen’s mother Vilailuck has shared a heartbreaking post about the loss of her grandson, Jack.

On Wednesday night (US time), Chrissy and her husband John Legend told fans that their baby boy, who they named Jack, had died following “so many complications”.

The former model’s mother has since shared a devastating video and photos of her saying goodbye to her grandson in hospital.

In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote: “My heart aches love you so much baby Jack 👼🏻❤️❤️.”

Vilailuck also added the hashtag “สู่สุขตินะลูก,” which translates from Thai to English as, “To happiness.”

Chrissy announced the loss of their third child on Wednesday night, just days after she was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

In a devastating Instagram post, the TV personality shared photos of her and John mourning the loss of their son in hospital.

She wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.”

“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Chrissy continued: “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 30, 2020 at 8:58pm PDT

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.”

“But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she added.

After Chrissy confirmed the news, a host of their famous friends shared the condolences online.

