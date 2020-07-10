Chrissy Teigen slams claims she once flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet

The former model has shut down rumours she used to rub shoulders with the convicted pedophile

Chrissy Teigen has slammed claims she once flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet.

Last October, the TV personality shut down rumours she and husband John Legend were on flight logs for Jeffrey’s private jet – but the conspiracy theory has since resurfaced on Twitter.

This week, a Twitter user replied to one of Chrissy’s tweets by writing: “You’re on the flight log. #GislaineMaxwell #EpsteinIsland.”

Chrissy then replied: “If we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this ‘manifest’, I’d be a victim.”

if we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this “manifest”, I’d be a victim. https://t.co/4qvSpTjOSW — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2020

Another Twitter user then tweeted: “Even if you WERE 12 if you don’t speak about what you saw…,” and Chrissy responded: “OH MY GOD BRAIN WORMS, I WAS NOT. THERE. YOU ABSOLUTE MELTS.”

Accusations that Chrissy and John used Jeffrey’s private jet resurfaced on Twitter following the arrest of his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell last week.

The British socialite was arrested in New Hampshire, and has been accused of helping the disgraced financier “identify, befriend and groom” young girls.

Last year, one of Jeffrey’s alleged victims Virginia Roberts Guiffre claimed Ghislaine helped him groom teen girls for sex.

Speaking to NBC’s Dateline last November, Virginia alleged that Jeffrey directed her to have sex with a number of powerful men – including Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York later denied her claims in a controversial Newsnight interview, in which he addressed his former friendship with Jeffrey.

According to the indictment at the Southern District Court of New York, Ghislaine Maxwell is facing six charges – including enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and two counts of perjury.

The 58-year-old faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of the charges against her.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.