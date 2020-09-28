The 34-year-old is expecting her third child with husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen shares pregnancy update as she reveals she has been hospitalised

Chrissy Teigen has shared a pregnancy update, after revealing she has been hospitalised.

The former model is expecting her third child with her husband John Legend, and recently let slip that they were expecting a baby boy.

The 34-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share an update with her followers, admitting that she had been taken to hospital after experiencing bleeding.

Speaking to her followers, Chrissy said: “We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks and that’s like super serious bed rest.”

“I get up to pee and take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible. But I was always, always bleeding,” she admitted.

“I’m about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for about a month, maybe a little bit less than a month.

“We’re talking about more than your period girls, it’s definitely not spotting,” she explained, “A lot of people spot but it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.

“Everytime I go to the bathroom it would be blood, and honestly just laying there there would be blood.”

“Today the big difference though was it was like if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there… It was at the point today where it was never stopping – the bleeding.

She continued: “It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood wise. That’s why it’s so hard for me to come to terms with.”

Chrissy pleaded: “If you are a doctor, I can not express enough how badly I would like you to stop your guessing games or even diagnosing me via Twitter.

“I have very good doctors who know the entire story. There’s so much more than you guys could ever imagine. I share a lot but not absolutely everything.”

“In the simplest of terms we can say my placenta is really, really weak,” she explained.

“I feel really good and the baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles,” Chrissy said, comparing the pregnancy to her first two.

“He moves so much, so much earlier than they ever did. I’m so excited for him, he’s the strongest little dude. He’s the strongest coolest dude in the sh***iest house.

“So his house is like falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation to begin with, he didn’t have the strongest chance at the very, very beginning so all we’re doing now is trying to make sure he has a lot of fluid around him and I’m resting as much as possible.”

“It’s just hard because there’s not much we can do. I’m at that weird inbetween time where it’s dangerous to try anything.

“If me and little boy can make it through the next few weeks, then we can go from there and get through the danger zone.”

“It is scary,” Chrissy admitted, “But scary in the way that there is really nothing to do. I take my progesterone and my iron and we’re trying everything we can.”

Chrissy and John tied the knot back in 2013, and already share two children, 2-year-old Miles and his 4-year-old sister Luna.

