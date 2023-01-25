Chrissy Teigen shares first photo of newborn daughter’s face

Chrissy Teigen has shared the first photo of her newborn daughter’s face.

The cookbook author and her husband John Legend welcomed a baby girl named Esti Maxine Stephens earlier this month.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of the newborn, and wrote: “look at u out here lookin like a baby.”

John commented on the post: “My little Esti 😢❤️”

It comes just days after Chrissy announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram, by sharing a sweet snap of her older children Miles and Luna holding the baby.

She wrote: “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕.”

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

The birth of their daughter Esti came two years after the couple sadly lost their third child in October 2020, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

Chrissy and John tied the knot in 2013.

The couple are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Luna and 3-year-old son Miles.