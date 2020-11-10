Chrissy Teigen reveals the sweet way her daughter Luna honoured baby Jack

The TV personality lost her baby son Jack last month following pregnancy complications

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the sweet way her daughter Luna honoured baby Jack, after receiving his ashes on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old shared a video of a white box containing baby Jack’s ashes, surrounded by a giant teddy bear.

Chrissy said: “This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen…”

“We just got baby Jack’s ashes back, so they’re in here for now with some blessed holy tie string.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 9, 2020 at 1:14pm PST

Chrissy explained: “Luna put a little therapy bear around him, and the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack. A tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty. She’s amazing.”

The TV personality also shared an adorable video of Luna introducing the bear to Jack, asking, “How are you doing today?”

Chrissy captioned the post: “im just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way.”

“I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.”

Chrissy and her husband John Legend announced the loss of their baby boy in early October, just days after she was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

In a devastating Instagram post, Chrissy shared photos of her and John mourning the loss of their son in hospital.

She wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.”

“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Chrissy continued: “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.”

“But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she added.