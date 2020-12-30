Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s four weeks sober

The 35-year-old has previously opened up about her struggles with alcohol

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she’s four weeks sober.

The mother-of-two shared the news via Instagram, after sharing a video of herself dancing around in a swimsuit.

A follower commented on the 35-year-old’s post, writing: “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”

The former model, who has previously opened up about her struggles with alcohol, replied: “4 weeks sober💕🙏💕🙏💕”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

In 2017, Chrissy got candid in an interview with Cosmopolitan about her past struggles, admitting she was “drinking too much”.

She explained at the time: “I was, point blank, just drinking too much, I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine.

“Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show.

“And then I felt bad for making kind of an a** of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.”

The news comes after Chrissy, who is married to singer John Legend, revealed she was “never” be pregnant again in a heartbreaking post.

Back in October, the beloved couple announced that they had lost their baby boy Jack, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

The cookbook author shared a photo of her body last week, revealing she still had her baby bump.

She wrote: “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

“And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways.

“I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” the model said.

“But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx”

For our final episode of the Gosscast this year, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan chats with Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker about the biggest stories of the year, the most read articles, and all the drama in between.

Take a listen:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.