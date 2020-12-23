The model and her husband John Legend announced the loss of their baby in October

Chrissy Teigen reveals she will ‘never’ be pregnant again in heartbreaking post

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she will “never” be pregnant again in a heartbreaking post.

The 35-year-old and her husband John Legend announced that they had sadly lost their baby boy Jack back in October, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

Taking to Instagram today, the cookbook author revealed she still had her baby bump, admitting it was “frustrating” to have the reminder.

Posing in front of a mirror, she wrote: “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

“And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways.

“I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” the model said.

“But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx”

On Tuesday, Chrissy shared a heartbreaking video following a therapy session, where she broke down in tears.

“This is just like a post-therapy face filter,” she said, before sniffling.

“Those are boogers,” the mother-of-two added.

John and Chrissy tied the knot in 2013, and are parents to two children – Luna (4) and Miles (2).

In a devastating Instagram post, Chrissy announced the loss of her son Jack by sharing photos of her and John mourning in hospital.

She wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.” “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.”

“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Chrissy continued: “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.”

“But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she added.