Chrissy Teigen reveals she accidentally offended Katy Perry at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she accidentally offended Katy Perry at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The cookbook author attended the event with her husband John Legend and their two children, with John performing Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’ during a live-streamed inauguration special entitled ‘Celebrating America’.

Katy also performed on the historic day, singing her hit track ‘Fireworks’ in front of the Lincoln Memorial, complete with an epic firework display.

Chrissy appeared on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, explaining she wanted to compliment Katy after her performance.

“I remember I was so scared because we ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things,” the former model said.

“I always get so nervous, and I say faux pas, and then I hadn’t seen Katy for so long. I was like, ‘Oh, I typically hate fireworks, but that was like amazing, that was beautiful.'”

“And then I think she heard that I said I hate ‘Firework,’ like the song. I wanted to die, I felt so bad,” Chrissy admitted, “[I was like] ‘No, no, no, not ‘Firework.” I always do that.”

The news comes after Chrissy revealed she’s planning to open her own restaurant in the heart of Beverly Hills.

The mother-of-two has always been interested in cooking, and has released two cookbooks in the past.

The TV personality also runs a website called Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, which shares delicious recipes and cooking tips.

