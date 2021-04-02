Chrissy Teigen reveals plans to honour late son Jack in new home

The former model and her husband John Legend sadly lost a baby boy in October

Chrissy Teigen has revealed plans to honour her late son Jack in her new home.

Back in October, Chrissy and her husband John Legend sadly lost their third child, just days after she was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

The couple are now planning to remember their baby boy by planting a special tree in their new house.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the 35-year-old explained: “It’s important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we’ve lost, and they’re never, ever gone.

“This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack’s ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree, and always be a part of us.”

“Because… he wasn’t just a moment in time. He was real and he was real to us and we loved him.”

“The way Miles and Luna talk about him is so beautiful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn.”

“It’s all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down,” she said.

Chrissy and John tied the knot back in 2013, and the couple share two children – Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.