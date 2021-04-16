Home Top Story Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter just weeks after she quit the platform

Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter just weeks after she quit the platform

Kendra Becker | Editor
Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter, just three weeks after she quit the platform.

The 35-year-old reactivated her account today, and told fans why she decided to come back to the social media site.

Chrissy tweeted: “Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol.”

In another tweet, she added: “I choose to take the bad with the good!!”

When a fan asked what she’s been up to since she quit Twitter, the mother-of-two replied: “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”

At the end of March, Chrissy told fans she was leaving the platform after feeling “deeply bruised” by negativity.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: “For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.”

“But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

“I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl,” she wrote, “But I’m just not.”

Chrissy concluded her posts by writing: “I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention.”

“For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.”

