Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter just weeks after she quit the platform

Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter, just three weeks after she quit the platform.

The 35-year-old reactivated her account today, and told fans why she decided to come back to the social media site.

Chrissy tweeted: “Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol.”

I choose to take the bad with the good!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

In another tweet, she added: “I choose to take the bad with the good!!”

When a fan asked what she’s been up to since she quit Twitter, the mother-of-two replied: “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”

At the end of March, Chrissy told fans she was leaving the platform after feeling “deeply bruised” by negativity.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: “For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.”

“But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

“I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl,” she wrote, “But I’m just not.”

Chrissy concluded her posts by writing: “I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention.”

“For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.”