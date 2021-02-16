Chrissy Teigen poses naked as she reveals her scars from a recent surgery

Chrissy Teigen poses naked as she reveals her scars from a recent...

Chrissy Teigen has posed naked as she revealed her scars from a recent surgery.

The 35-year-old underwent endometriosis surgery earlier this month, and took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a body positivity message with her followers.

The cookbook author wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day. Love yourself!! Bitch has been throuuugh it.”

The former model underwent the procedure to relieve the pain she had from her endometriosis, which causes uterine lining tissue to incorrectly grow outside of the uterus.

Speaking after the surgery, Chrissy admitted: “Usually I’m really good after [surgery]. This one’s a toughie.

“My whole belly got numbed. It’s gonna be numb for like, a couple days. Couple of the next days, hopefully they’ll stay that way.”

“It makes it hard, every little cough and stuff. But it is truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo,” she added.

Chrissy also got her breast implants removed last June, admitting that while they were “great for many years” – she was “over it”.

Following the surgery, the model’s friends threw a party to celebrate – with a hilarious cake decorated with a tombstone and a pair of frosting boobs that read “RIP 2006-2020”.