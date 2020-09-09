Chrissy Teigen opens up about ‘horrifying’ harassment experience

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about a “horrifying” harassment experience she endured with her husband John Legend.

The former model revealed the couple had been followed and harassed by two white men while visiting John’s godmother in Virginia, where they were told to leave the area.

“They literally said, ‘Get your a**** out of here!’ and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway,” Chrissy told Marie Claire.

“They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside. It was a terrible, scary experience,” she admitted.

“That was my first taste of seeing what happens to black men everyday. It was horrifying and could have gone wrong so quickly.

“I was sobbing afterwards for hours, and I noticed John wasn’t emotional about it.

“Seeing that he wasn’t very thrown by it was really upsetting because he obviously had experienced it before.”

Opening up about the upcoming US Presidential Election in November, Chrissy said she would use her platform to make a change.

“People are very confident in their ways of being open about their racism because they have the backing views of the president.”It’s become such a hurtful, weird presidency for so many Americans, and I’m going to fight to get this person out of office because I can’t live another four years with this kind of hatred boiling through America.”

Chrissy and John share two children, Luna and Miles – and recently announced that they were expecting a third child. The couple subtly announced the pregnancy in John’s new music video for his song Wild. At the end of the video, John can be seen holding Chrissy as she rests her hands on her growing baby bump.

