Chrissy Teigen opens up about her struggles with infertility

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her struggles with infertility.

The model welcomed her two children, Luna and Miles, with her husband John Legend via IVF.

The 35-year-old sadly lost her third child, Jack, back in October while she was 20 weeks pregnant – just days after she was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

In a new interview with Refinery 29, Chrissy said: “I’ve been open about so much throughout my life, and so [infertility] didn’t seem like a crazy thing to talk about. But the more I spoke about it, the more I realised how taboo it was.”

“But quietly, I was getting DMs and letters — like handwritten letters — and emails. I realised that people didn’t think they could talk about it on an open forum, but they were happy to do it privately. I realised people don’t feel comfortable talking about this.”

“In the Thai culture, you’re very open about death and speaking about death and loss and when someone passes, they’re still very much a part of your life,” she explained.

“I’ve kind of been bouncing back and forth between that Thai tradition of keeping your loved one close but also wanting to release him and wanting him to be a part of the Earth again — just spiritually wanting him to be a part of the universe again.”

Chrissy revealed her husband John is writing a special song in honour of their late son, Jack.

“[John] has a song that, when it comes out, it’s just going to be… I think everyone will know which song I’m talking about when it does come out because it’s so beautiful. I’m so excited for the music to come out.”

“It’s especially an emotional thing for me, because it takes me right back to that exact moment. Music for us is so healing, and I think it’s going to be a really beautiful summer and year coming up, with being able to release grief and loss.”

“It’s going to be really transformative and amazing,” she added.

