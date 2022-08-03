Chrissy Teigen announces she’s expecting another baby with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has announced she’s expecting another baby with her husband John Legend.

The news comes almost two years after the couple sadly lost their third child in October 2020, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, the 36-year-old told fans she was pregnant again after undergoing IVF.

Posting a photo of her growing baby bump, the cookbook author wrote: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.”

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

“Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” she added.

Chrissy and John tied the knot in 2013, and are parents to 5-year-old daughter Luna and 3-year-old son Miles.