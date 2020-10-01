Chrissy Teigen announces the loss of her baby boy – in heartbreaking post

She and husband John Legend were expecting their third child

Chrissy Teigen has announced she has lost her baby boy after pregnancy complications, revealing she and husband John Legend are “shocked” and in “deep pain”.

The much-loved Hollywood couple were expecting their third child together, Chrissy was over 20 weeks pregnant.

The model and TV star had been in hospital, after suffering from excessive bleeding during her pregnancy but had told fans everything was okay, before announcing the sad news.

Taking to social media Chrissy, 34, shared a heartbreaking post.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Chrissy also shared a heartbreaking photo of herself in hospital, crying after getting the devastating news.

The TV presenter also added that the couple had called the baby Jack.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” she wrote.

“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she added.

Chrissy then thanked fans for their “positive energy, thoughts and prayers”.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.

“But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she wrote.

Meanwhile multi-award-winning musician John shared her post writing: “We love you, Jack.”