Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner team up to launch their own brand

Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner have teamed up to launch their own brand.

The cookbook author and the reality star joined forces with Good American co-founder Emma Grede to create Safely – a line of plant-powered home cleaning and self-care products.

The collection will include products such as hand cream, hand soap, hand sanitizer and glass cleaner, and is set to launch on Thursday, March 25.

In a clip obtained by PEOPLE, who first announced the news, Chrissy joked: “I want my own product line because, honestly, everyone has one already — I even have one.”

The former model said she was thrilled to be working with “the branding master herself, Kris Jenner”.

According to Kris, the brand offers “super-effective cleaning products, plant-based, that are safe enough for the entire family, and we can even use them to wash our hands.”

The news comes after Kris trademarked “Kris Jenner Beauty,” “Kris Jenner Skin” and “Kris Jenner Skincare”, sparking rumours she set to launch her own beauty brand. Meanwhile Chrissy recently shared her plans to open her own restaurant.