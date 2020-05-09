Chrissy Teigen admits she’s been ‘hit hard’ by criticism from popular food blogger

Chrissy Teigen has admitted she’s been ‘hit hard’ by criticism from popular food blogger Alison Roman.

The former model, who is married to singer John Legend, launched her Cravings brand back in 2016 – and she’s since launched two best-selling cookbooks, and her own cookware collection at Target.

Sadly, some people seem to be bitter about Chrissy’s success – including cookbook author and food columnist Alison Roman.

During a recent interview with The New Consumer, Alison accused Chrissy of having people run a “content farm” for her, and branded Cravings a “machine”.

this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

Responding to her comments on Twitter, Chrissy admitted she was disappointed as she’s been a fan of Alison for years.

“This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews,” she wrote.

“I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article.”

Chrissy continued: “I started cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John didn’t buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn’t a ‘machine’ or ‘farmed content’ – it’s me and 2 other women.”

I didn’t “sell out” by making my dreams come true. To have a cookware line, to get to be a part of that process start to finish, to see something go from sketch to in my hands, I love that. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

“I didn’t ‘sell out’ by making my dreams come true. To have a cookware line, to get to be a part of that process start to finish, to see something go from sketch to in my hands, I love that.”

“To see that thing in my hand being used by people around the world makes me so happy. Watching a company grow makes me happy. I get joy from it and lots of people do.”

In another tweet, the mother-of-two said: “I genuinely loved everything about Alison. Was jealous she got to have a book with food on the cover instead of a face!! I’ve made countless NYT recipes she’s created, posting along the way.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially. And Marie, too. Marie is awesome,” Chrissy said, also addressing Alison’s harsh comments about organising consultant Marie Kondo.

I don’t think I’ve ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially. And Marie, too. Marie is awesome. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

“It has been crappy to deal with this all day but I couldn’t not say something. I know the actual tears I put into the work I do and it’s really hard to see someone try to completely invalidate it. Someone I really liked.”

“There are many days I cry very hard because cravings, the site, is our baby we love to pump content onto. we do this work ourselves, and there is NO monetary gain yet. it is just work work work and the reward is you liking it. so to be called a sellout….hooooo it hurts.”

Chrissy added: “This ‘farm’ you think of doesn’t exist. I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs.”

After spotting Chrissy’s comments on Twitter, Alison offered an apology by tweeting: “Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said.”

“I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry.”

“Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along,” she added.

Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along. — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

